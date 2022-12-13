Companies

Embraer postpones decision on developing new turboprop aircraft

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

December 13, 2022 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Embraer EMBR3.SA has postponed a decision on whether to go ahead with developing a new turboprop aircraft, the Brazilian planemaker said on Tuesday.

"As of today, the options available from a few suppliers are not yet there with respect to all targets," Embraer said in an emailed statement.

"Embraer has decided to postpone the decision on whether to go ahead with a next-generation turboprop aircraft, but will work closely with potential suppliers during the course of 2023 to secure the business the program requires."

