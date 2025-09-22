Embraer & Portugal Ink an Amendment Deal for KC-390 Millennium

Embraer S.A. ERJ recently signed an agreement with the Portuguese State to amend the existing contract for the acquisition of the sixth KC-390 Millennium aircraft, including 10 new purchase options for potential acquisitions by future partner nations.

Benefits of ERJ’s New Agreement

The agreement supports the modernization of the Portuguese Air Force, enhancing its ability to assist Armed Forces operations and improve mission readiness. The acquisition of the sixth KC-390 Millennium aircraft boosts the strategic and operational capacity of the Portuguese Air Force by increasing tactical and logistical transport availability, providing a versatile platform for rapid response to military and civilian missions worldwide.



Additionally, the inclusion of 10 purchase options will reinforce the Portuguese Air Force’s Air Base No. 11 as a specialized KC-390 training hub, consolidating its role as a center of excellence for pilots and operators.



The agreement enhances Embraer’s KC-390 program by increasing global credibility, ensuring stable revenues and demonstrating the aircraft’s capabilities to prospective customers, while adding purchase options creates future sales opportunities and strengthens ERJ’s position in the global military aviation market.

Overview of Embraer’s KC-390 Aircraft

The KC-390 Millennium, the newest generation of military multi-mission aircraft, provides great productivity and flexibility in operation at a low cost on a single, distinctive, modern platform.



The KC-390 Millennium is a medium-sized military transport aircraft that has the capacity to carry more than 26 tons of payload, more than any other aircraft in its class. It may carry out a range of missions, including freight and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian assistance. The aircraft can also be equipped with air-to-air refueling capabilities.



These features must have influenced numerous customers, like Portugal, to choose the KC-390 as their multi-mission aircraft. So far, the KC-390 Millennium aircraft has been acquired by 11 Air Forces worldwide, including eight European nations and seven NATO allies.

Growth Potential

As nations worldwide work to strengthen their aerial dominance, the demand for military aircraft is rising rapidly. This is likely to have led the Precedence Research firm to predict that the military aircraft market will witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the 2025-2034 period.



These projections highlight substantial growth prospects for top military aircraft makers like Embraer, whose aircraft, such as KC-390 Millennium, A-29 Super Tucano, are deployed in various high-profile military operations.



Other defense companies that are likely to reap the benefits of the military aviation market are listed below:



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: The company has been a pioneer in the creation of manned aircraft. It produces some of the world's most advanced aircraft, including the E-2C Hawkeye 2000, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, E-130J TACAMO and many others.



NOC’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $42.15 billion, which suggests a jump of 2.7%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company provides a broad portfolio of the most sophisticated aircraft in the combat market, including the C-17 Globemaster III, CH-47 Chinook, Chinook Block II, KC-46A Pegasus Tanker and a few others.



BA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $85.66 billion, which calls for a rise of 28.8%.



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company is a leader in the combat aircraft market, with a product portfolio that includes some of the most modern military aircraft, like the C-130J Super Hercules, C-5 Galaxy, U-2 Dragon Lady and others.



LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $74.21 billion, which calls for an increase of 4.5%.

ERJ Stock Price Movement

In the past year, Embraer shares have surged 62.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ERJ’s Zacks Rank

Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

