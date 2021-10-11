Markets
Embraer, NetJets Sign Deal For Up To 100 Addl Phenom 300 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) and NetJets Inc. have signed a deal for up to 100 additional Phenom 300 aircraft, in excess of $1.2 billion.

As part of the deal, NetJets will begin taking delivery of the Phenom 300E in the second quarter of 2023, in both the U.S. and Europe.

NetJets first signed a purchase agreement with Embraer in 2010, for 50 Phenom 300 executive jets plus up to 75 options.

