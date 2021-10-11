Embraer, NetJets Sign Deal For Up To 100 Addl Phenom 300 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) and NetJets Inc. have signed a deal for up to 100 additional Phenom 300 aircraft, in excess of $1.2 billion.

As part of the deal, NetJets will begin taking delivery of the Phenom 300E in the second quarter of 2023, in both the U.S. and Europe.

NetJets first signed a purchase agreement with Embraer in 2010, for 50 Phenom 300 executive jets plus up to 75 options.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.