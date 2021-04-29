Embraer inks 30-plane order as losses narrow to $90 mln in Q1

Recasts with new plane order

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Thursday said it had signed a firm order for 30 new E195-E2 jets, a milestone for the company after selling virtually no commercial planes so far during the coronavirus pandemic.

Embraer also said it narrowed its losses to $90 million in the first quarter, compared to a loss of almost $300 million a year ago, thanks to higher deliveries of commercial aircraft as pandemic pressures ease.

The company did not disclose who is buying the new planes. Until now, Embraer had only been able to secure firm orders for two commercial aircraft during the epidemic, a sign of how it has eroded future travel demand.

Embraer said it will begin delivering the newly ordered planes, a deal that was signed only last week and not included in the first quarter financial results, from 2022.

The planemaker's backlog, a measure of what future revenue investors can expect, stands at $14.2 billion as of March 31, but should go up in the second quarter thanks to the new orders.

Embraer also said it had postponed the start of operations of its new generation E175-E2 jet to 2024 by one year, which it said was attributed to the pandemic although it did not disclose more details.

The previous generation E175 plane is by far Embraer's best-selling commercial aircraft. It has yet to sign any firm orders for the newer model.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.