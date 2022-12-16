Markets
Embraer Inks $72 Mln Worth Contracts With Envoy Air, JSX

December 16, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ), a Brazilian aerospace company, said on Friday that its Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services or EAMS in Macon has signed two heavy maintenance service contract deals worth $72 million.

The two contracts have been signed with Envoy Air Inc. and JSX to provide them with airframe maintenance and repair services.

The services will be provided at Embraer's facility located in Macon, Georgia.

