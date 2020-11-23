Companies

Embraer in talks with potential turboprop partners -exec

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's Embraer is in talks with potential partners to build a new regional turboprop aircraft and could opt for a combination of industrial and financial backing, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters.

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer EMBR3.SA is in talks with potential partners to build a new regional turboprop aircraft and could opt for a combination of industrial and financial backing, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters.

"We are actively in discussions with (turboprop) partnerships, but I can't go into more details now," said Commercial Aviation Chief Executive Arjan Meijer.

"The type of partnership, be it industrial or financial, is wide open. We are looking at all the options, or it could be a combination of the two ... We are not ruling anyone out at this point."

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular