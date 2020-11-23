Embraer in talks with potential turboprop partners -exec

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer EMBR3.SA is in talks with potential partners to build a new regional turboprop aircraft and could opt for a combination of industrial and financial backing, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters.

"We are actively in discussions with (turboprop) partnerships, but I can't go into more details now," said Commercial Aviation Chief Executive Arjan Meijer.

"The type of partnership, be it industrial or financial, is wide open. We are looking at all the options, or it could be a combination of the two ... We are not ruling anyone out at this point."

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )

