Embraer in India partnership talks on potential new turboprop

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer EMBR3.SA is in talks with potential partners including in India over proposals for a new turboprop aircraft, which it could launch in the middle of 2023 if it decides to go ahead, the planemaker's commercial chief said on Tuesday.

Embraer is also in detailed talks with engine makers about the proposed new regional airplane, which would seek to penetrate a market dominated by Franco-Italian ATR AIR.PA, LDOF.MI, Embraer Commercial Aviation Chief Executive Arjan Meijer told Reuters at the Airline Economics conference.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)

