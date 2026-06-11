Embraer Gains From Strong Jet Demand, Expanding Defense Opportunities

Embraer S.A. EMBJ is an aerospace company that designs and manufactures aircraft for commercial, executive and defense markets. With rising air travel demand and a strong order pipeline, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock faces risks related to supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages that may weigh on its near-term performance.

EMBJ’s Tailwinds

Embraer is benefiting from the steady recovery in global air travel. According to the International Air Transport Association, air traffic is expected to grow 4.9% in 2026, supporting demand for new aircraft. This trend is driving orders for Embraer’s E-Jets, particularly the E2 series, and strengthening its backlog, which improves revenue visibility.



The company’s executive aviation business is performing well, supported by higher jet deliveries and rising demand for private travel. It has also broadened its global support footprint through authorized and company-owned service centers, including adding Mexico’s Fly Across MRO to its Authorized Service Center Network for executive jets in March 2025.



Moreover, its defense segment is gaining from increasing global military spending and new international partnerships, which are expected to drive future growth.

EMBJ’s Headwinds

Labor shortages remain a key challenge for Embraer S.A. and the broader aerospace industry. A significant portion of the workforce is nearing retirement, while younger employees are increasingly moving to other industries. This talent gap may reduce production efficiency, slow operations and lead to delays in aircraft deliveries.



Ongoing supply-chain issues continue to affect aircraft production, particularly for E2 jets. Shortages of critical components and delays from suppliers are disrupting manufacturing schedules. If these challenges persist, they could limit delivery volumes and weigh on near-term operating performance.

EMBJ Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of EMBJ have gained 8.1% in the past year against the industry’s 0.3% decline.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same sector are Heico HEI, Woodward WWD and Teledyne Technologies TDY. HEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WWD and TDY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heico delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.82% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $5.74 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.1%.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.97% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 35.6%.



Teledyne Technologies delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.69% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $24.01 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.2%.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (EMBJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.