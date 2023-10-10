Embraer (ERJ) Unveils New Business Aircraft Phenom 100EX

Embraer S.A.ERJ recently rolled out its all-new Phenom 100EX business jet, marking the latest addition to its popular Phenom 100 series. With this new launch, the company aims to offer an advanced model of this popular product line to meet growing market demand.

In this context, it is imperative to mention that nearly 400 jets of Embraer’s Phenom series are already in operation and the latest launch will offer more operational flexibility to its customers.

Importance of Phenom 100EX

The new Phenom 100EX delivers superior cabin comfort, operational versatility and safety-enhanced pilot-centric avionics to offer the ultimate flying experience. The new aircraft incorporates Embraer’s design DNA and interior enhancements for additional passenger capacity.

Such improvisation entails the company's commitment to delivering enhanced comfort and unparalleled in-flight experiences. Adding to its advantages, the latest version should also provide even better productivity capabilities while increasing the ease of maintainability.

Backed by such upgraded features, the new launch seems to be already experiencing strong demand. Impressively, Phenom 100EX is currently sold out for 2024 and will be next available in 2025, which signifies the continued relevance and importance of this jet in meeting the needs of customers in the business aviation market.

What’s Ahead

As businesses extend their reach worldwide, there is an increasing demand for convenient, flexible and adaptable travel solutions, thus making private business jets an appealing choice. Going ahead, per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the business jet market is poised to grow, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% over the 2023-2028 period. In light of such growth prospects, the introduction of the new Phenom 100EX by Embraer should prove to be a prudent one for the company.

Apart from this new jet, Embraer boasts a strong portfolio of private jets like Phenom 300E, Praetor 600 and a few more, which enjoy a strong demand in the private jet business. Such demand, along with Embraer’s effort to improvise and come up with new versions of private business jets, should provide a competitive edge to the company and boost its overall revenue generation prospects.

Peers to Gain

Apart from Embraer, aircraft manufacturers in the industry that have ventured into the private jet market and stand to gain from the rising demand are as follows:

Airbus EADSY: Airbus Corporate Jets provide customers with unique expertise, the finest service, the best technology and the highest standards of care in corporate aviation. Its product portfolio includes ACJ350, ACJ330neo, ACJneo, etc.

The long-term earnings growth rate of Airbus is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2023 sales implies growth rate of 17.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Boeing BA offers customers a wide range of products that can be uniquely customized for the private, business or governmental sectors. Its portfolio of private jets includes the BBJ Max family, BBJ787 and BBJ 777X.

Boeing boasts long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2023 sales suggests growth rate of 17.9%, up from the prior-year reported figure.

Textron TXT boasts a strong portfolio of business jets that offer a seamless progression of aircraft with extraordinary capabilities. TXT’s Textron Aviation unit manufactures, sells and services the Cessna family of business aircraft. Its portfolio has Citation M2 Gen2, Citation CJ3+, Citation CJ4 Gen2, Citation XLS Gen2, Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude.

TXT has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%. Shares of Textron have risen 29% in the past year.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of Embraer have increased by 37.4% against the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

