Embraer (ERJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.33, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plane and jet manufacturer had lost 12.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Embraer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 183.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.2 billion, up 24.75% from the year-ago period.

ERJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $4.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +460% and +12.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Embraer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Embraer currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Embraer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

It is also worth noting that ERJ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ERJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ERJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



