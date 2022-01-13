Embraer (ERJ) Clinches $172M Sale Agreement With Aernnova

Embraer S.A.ERJ recently clinched an agreement with Aernnova, a prominent supplier of aerostructure, involving sale of its Embraer Metálicas and Embraer Compósitos industrial units in Evora, Portugal to the latter. The deal boasts a value of $172 million.

What Will Embraer Gain?

The transaction, which is expected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2022, also includes a long-term supply clause per which Aernnova, after initiation of operations in both units, will supply required parts to Embraer for its aircraft.

The move is in sync with the objective to increase the production capabilities of both units as products from these industrial units play a vital role in Embraer aircraft. Further, with Aernnova’s excellence in manufacturing metallic structures for aircraft, Embraer aims to enhance its final products. This will eventually strengthen Embraer’s position in the global aircraft market.

Significance of Both Industrial Units

Evora’s 37,100 and 31,800-square meters of industrial units employ the most digitally advanced technology in the construction of both metallic and composite airframes. Both facilities excel in producing parts for wings, vertical and horizontal stabilizers for various well-renowned programs, such as Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets and the multi-mission aircraft, KC-390 Millennium. After the sale, the industrial units will become Aernnova's largest production center in the world.

Benefits for Peers

Aernnova is a prominent aerostructure company with expertise in the design and manufacturing of composite and metallic structures.

In this context, it is imperative to mention that the deal will not only benefit Embraer but will also enable prominent aerospace majors to source the best standard and technologically advanced aerostructures for their aircraft. Amongst its remarkably strong client base, some of the aerospace majors who are already customers of Aernnova and stand to benefit through the deal are Airbus SE EADSY, Boeing BA and Textron TXT.

For Airbus, Aernnova supplies metal parts for a series of its jets namely, A350 XWB, A220, A330, A320, A380 and Beluga XL.

Airbus’ average earnings surprise for the last two quarters was 69.70%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbus’ 2022 sales implies a growth rate of 12.9% from the prior-year figure. EADSY stock has rallied 25.2% in the past year.

For Boeing, Aernnova is a first-class engineering supplier supporting its programs namely, 747-8 I/F, 747-LCF and B787-9/-10.

Boeing’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2022 earnings indicates an improvement of a whopping 347.8%. Shares of Boeing have returned 4.9% in the past year.

Aernnova supplies metal parts and manages the complete assembling of Textron’s 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter structure.

Textron has a long-term earnings growth rate of 28.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Textron’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2.2% in the past 90 days. Shares of TXT have appreciated 57.1% in the past year.

Price Performance

Shares of Embraer have rallied 138.9% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 28.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Embraer currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.