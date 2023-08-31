Embraer (EMBR3) Price Target Increased by 8.36% to 24.25

The average one-year price target for Embraer (EMBR3) has been revised to 24.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 22.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.84 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.29% from the latest reported closing price of 19.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBR3 is 0.32%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 57,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,335K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,129K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBR3 by 28.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,653K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,723K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 4,925K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005K shares, representing a decrease of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBR3 by 4.74% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 4,489K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMBR3 by 7.65% over the last quarter.

