Embraer Delivers 61 Jets In Q2, Up 30% From Last Year

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) delivered 61 aircraft across all business units in the second quarter of 2025, marking a 30% increase over last year's 47 deliveries and more than doubling (103%) the volume recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Deliveries in Commercial Aviation maintained the same volume as in the second quarter of 2024, totaling 19 aircraft. In Executive Aviation, deliveries reached 38 aircraft and surpassed the number from a year ago by 41%. The company also delivered 4 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in the Defense & Security segment, bringing the total number of airplanes in the quarter to 61.

Embraer expects to deliver between 77 and 85 aircraft in Commercial Aviation in 2025, with the midpoint representing a 10% year-over-year increase. In Executive Aviation, deliveries are projected to range from 145 to 155 jets, with the midpoint reflecting a 15% rise compared to the previous year.

