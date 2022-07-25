Embraer Delivers 32 Jets In Q2

(RTTNews) - Brazilian aerospace company Embraer (ERJ) announced Monday that it has delivered 32 jets in the second quarter of 2022, of which 11 were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets, including 12 light and 9 large.

The Company delivered a total of 46 jets in first half of 2022, comprised of 17 commercial aircraft and 29 executive jets.

As at the end of the second quarter, the firm order backlog totaled $17.8 billion, the highest level since 2Q18, up 12 percent from $15.9 billion in the same period last year.

