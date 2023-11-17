Embraer CEO expects revenue to climb about 20% in 2024

Adds information from CEO interview in paragraphs 1-3

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA expects its revenue to grow by about 20% in 2024, its chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Francisco Gomes Neto, in an interview with Reuters, cautioned that the company's official financial forecast would not be available until early next year, but said it is currently expecting about 20% growth in revenue as well as deliveries.

That could put commercial jet deliveries at around 80 units next year, and business jet deliveries at about 140, said Gomes Neto, adding that those numbers are not yet official targets.

Embraer has the potential to reach annual revenue of $10 billion by 2030 without its electric air taxi subsidiary Eve Holding EVEX.N, Gomes Neto told reporters earlier on Friday.

Including Eve, revenue could hit $14 billion over that time frame.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Bill Berkrot)

