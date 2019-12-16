Embraer Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ERJ

In trading on Monday, shares of Embraer SA (Symbol: ERJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.74, changing hands as high as $18.78 per share. Embraer SA shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERJ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.86 per share, with $23.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.75.

