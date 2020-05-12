Embraer blames failed Boeing deal for sharp drop in commercial jet deliveries

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA said Tuesday it delivered just five commercial jets in the first quarter, less than half what it delivered a year ago, blaming the slump on its preparations for a deal with Boeing Co BA.N that ultimately fell apart.

The company said its backlog, a gauge of future revenue, stood at $15.9 billion, compared with $16.8 billion three months ago.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.