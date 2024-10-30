News & Insights

Embotelladora Andina’s Sales Surge Amid Innovations

October 30, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.A) has released an update.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. reported an 8.4% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 5.7% rise in sales volume, despite a 34.2% decline in net income due to challenges like Argentina’s inflation. The company’s sustainability efforts were highlighted by the inauguration of a recycling plant in Santiago, converting beverage bottles into recycled food-grade resin. Additionally, Andina’s innovative collaborations earned them prestigious awards, underscoring their commitment to leading with creativity in the industry.

