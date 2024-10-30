Embotelladora Andina’s Sales Surge Amid Innovations

Embotelladora Andina SA (AKO.A) has released an update.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. reported an 8.4% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 5.7% rise in sales volume, despite a 34.2% decline in net income due to challenges like Argentina’s inflation. The company’s sustainability efforts were highlighted by the inauguration of a recycling plant in Santiago, converting beverage bottles into recycled food-grade resin. Additionally, Andina’s innovative collaborations earned them prestigious awards, underscoring their commitment to leading with creativity in the industry.

For further insights into AKO.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.