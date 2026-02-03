Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AKO.B) Price Target Increased by 11.56% to 32.88

The average one-year price target for Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AKO.B) has been revised to $32.88 / share. This is an increase of 11.56% from the prior estimate of $29.48 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.47 to a high of $37.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.28% from the latest reported closing price of $33.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKO.B is 0.02%, an increase of 8.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 3,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,693K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares , representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKO.B by 2.12% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,009K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKO.B by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKO.B by 5.11% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 87K shares. No change in the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 49K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKO.B by 25.05% over the last quarter.

