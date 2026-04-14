Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AKO.A) Price Target Decreased by 12.63% to 24.16

The average one-year price target for Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AKO.A) has been revised to $24.16 / share. This is a decrease of 12.63% from the prior estimate of $27.65 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.18 to a high of $29.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.50% from the latest reported closing price of $22.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embotelladora Andina S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKO.A is 0.00%, an increase of 98.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.20% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 80K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKO.A by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 59.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKO.A by 139.56% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 2,612.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKO.A by 99.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.