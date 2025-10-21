Embla Medical Net Profit Climbs In Q3, Confirms FY25 Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Embla Medical hf (EMBLA.CO, OSSFF, OSSUY), a manufacturer of non-invasive orthopedic products, Tuesday reported increased net profit in its third quarter compared to last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect organic sales growth of 5 percent to 6 percent and EBITDA margin before special items of 20 percent to 21 percent.

In Copenhagen, the shares were trading 4.13 percent higher at 32.80 Danish kroner.

The company's net profit attributable to owners grew to $25.86 million from $21.86 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share grew to 6.0 US cents from 5.1 US cents last year. Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT grew to $36.90 million from $32.64 million a earlier year.

Embla Medical's EBITDA was $53 million, an improvement from last year's $47 million. EBITDA margin was 22 percent of sales for the current quarter in line with the prior year. This was led by strong sales in Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics or P&NO combined with solid manufacturing efficiency and continued cost discipline in SG&A.

Net sales were $236.80 million, 11 percent higher than $213.53 million a year ago. Organic sales growth was 7 percent.

Sveinn Sölvason, President and CEO, stated, "Growth picked up in the third quarter as expected, driven by double-digit growth in Prosthetics & Neuro Orthotics. Sales in our Bracing & Supports and Patient Care segments remained soft with flat sales. In line with our performance recorded in the first nine months of 2025, our guidance for the full-year 2025 has been reiterated."

The company noted that the potential outcomes from US trade tariffs remains to be an uncertain element to measure the frequent changes in the global tariff environment.

