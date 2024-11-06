Embelton Limited Gains Unanimous Shareholder Support

Embelton Limited (AU:EMB) has released an update.

Embelton Limited announced positive outcomes from its annual general meeting held on November 6, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. G Embelton as Director and the adoption of the remuneration report, were unanimously approved. This unanimous approval reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

