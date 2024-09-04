Embecta Stock Gains on FDA Clearance for Type 2 Diabetes Insulin Pump

Embecta Corp. EMBC recently announced the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its proprietary disposable patch pump for insulin delivery. This development marks a critical step forward in diabetes care, particularly for individuals with Type 2 diabetes (T2D). With a focus on addressing the specific needs of T2D patients, this system represents a notable advancement in insulin delivery technology.

The clearance of this insulin delivery system is expected to significantly enhance Embecta's market prospects. Historically, most insulin pumps were designed for Type 1 diabetes (T1D) patients, leaving a gap in the market for T2D-specific solutions. By addressing this gap, Embecta is poised to capture a larger share of the diabetes care market, particularly among the vast population of T2D patients. Investors also cheered the FDA clearance, as evident from the EMBC stock’s gain of 0.7% on Sept. 3 following the announcement.

Shares of the company have risen 22.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.9% growth. The S&P 500 Index has gained 11.7% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Features of EMBC’s Disposable Insulin Delivery System

The newly approved system by Embecta is a wearable, fully disposable patch pump designed to provide both basal and bolus insulin for up to three days. One of the notable features of this system is its 300-unit insulin reservoir, which caters specifically to the needs of T2D patients.

Given that individuals with T2D often require higher daily doses of insulin, this reservoir size is a significant improvement over others available in the market that often lack the capacity to meet these needs. According to Embecta-sponsored research, a 300-unit reservoir is sufficient to meet the insulin needs of 64% of T2D patients over three days compared to only 38% with a 200-unit reservoir.

In addition to its capacity, the system includes a locked-down controller with Bluetooth wireless technology and a color touchscreen, ensuring a user-friendly interface. This design aims to simplify the user experience, making the transition from multiple daily injections to pump therapy more accessible for T2D patients.

This product launch is just a part of Embecta’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio and market reach. The company, which was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company in 2022, has leveraged its 100-year legacy in diabetes care to establish itself as a leading player in the field. The successful FDA clearance reflects its commitment to innovation and its ability to execute its strategic goals effectively.

Future Development Activities for EMBC’s Pump

EMBC is already working on a closed-loop version of the insulin delivery system, which will include an advanced insulin-dosing algorithm. This next-generation system is expected to offer even greater convenience and precision in insulin management, further solidifying Embecta's position as a leader in diabetes care innovation.

Embecta’s focus on expanding its product offerings and improving the quality of life for people with diabetes aligns with its long-term vision of a life unlimited by diabetes. As the company continues to develop and refine its technology, it is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the diabetes care market, particularly for the underserved T2D population.

Embecta Corp. Price

Embecta Corp. price | Embecta Corp. Quote

EMBC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Embecta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Boston Scientific BSX, Apyx Medical APYX and Universal Health Services UHS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have risen 41.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 12.3% growth.

Apyx Medicalhas an estimated growth rate of 20% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 25.98%.

Apyx Medical’s shares have lost 49.3% year to date against the industry’s 12.3% growth.

Universal Health Services has a long-term estimated growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services’ shares have risen 56.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 48% growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.