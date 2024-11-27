News & Insights

Embecta price target raised to $20 from $17 at BofA

November 27, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Embecta (EMBC) to $20 from $17 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares after the company announced the discontinuation of its patch pump program along with Q4 EPS and 2025 guidance. The firm updated its model for this news as well as the Q4 results and 2025 guidance, but does not see much revenue growth acceleration and argues the business seems fairly valued for its cash flow value.

