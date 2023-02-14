Embecta Gains After Lifting FY23 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Embecta Corp. (EMBC) are trading up on Tuesday morning after the company lifted its fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings outlook.

The company now expects fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings in a range of $2.20-$2.35 per share, up from its previous earnings outlook of $1.75-$2.00 per share. Revenue for the fiscal year is now projected in a range of $1.084-$1.107 billion, while its previous outlook was $1.050 to $1.073 billion.

Currently, shares are at $30.83, up 8.44 percent from the previous close of $28.43 on a volume of 591,791.

