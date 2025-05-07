EMBECTA Earnings Preview: Recent $EMBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EMBECTA ($EMBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $259,023,900 and earnings of $0.54 per share.

EMBECTA Insider Trading Activity

EMBECTA insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MELCHER purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $177,646

MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

EMBECTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of EMBECTA stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EMBECTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

EMBECTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $26.0 on 11/27/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.