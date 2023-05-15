Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EMBC broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

EMBC has rallied 8.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests EMBC could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider EMBC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch EMBC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

