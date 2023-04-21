Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Embecta Corp. (EMBC) closed at $29.46, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Embecta Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2023.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of -52.64% and -2.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Embecta Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Embecta Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Embecta Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.23, which means Embecta Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.