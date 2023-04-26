Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) closed at $27.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.65% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Embecta Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 12, 2023.

EMBC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.64% and -2.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Embecta Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Embecta Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Embecta Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.4, which means Embecta Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

