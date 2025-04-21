Embecta Corp. to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

Embecta Corp. announces a conference call for fiscal Q2 2025 results on May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Embecta Corp. will provide an operational update and discuss financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The company highlights a legacy of 100 years in insulin delivery, reinforcing its long-standing expertise and credibility in the diabetes care market.

The availability of a live webcast and replay demonstrates the company's commitment to accessibility and open communication with investors and the public.

When will Embecta Corp. host its fiscal second quarter 2025earnings call

Embecta Corp. will host itsearnings callon May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast for the conference call?

You can access the live webcast on the investors.embecta.com website or via the provided links in the announcement.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2025.

What is Embecta Corp.'s focus in diabetes care?

Embecta is dedicated to empowering individuals with diabetes through innovative insulin delivery solutions and has a 100-year legacy in this field.

How can I get more information about Embecta Corp.?

For more information, visit embecta.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MELCHER purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $177,646

MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EMBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

$EMBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $26.0 on 11/27/2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, May 9, 2025.





Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast



here



, or access the teleconference



here



. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at



investors.embecta.com



.





A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 9, 2025, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.







About embecta







embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit



embecta.com



or follow our social channels on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



Instagram



.



















Contacts:



























Media





Investors









Christian Glazar





Pravesh Khandelwal









Sr. Director, Corporate Communications





VP, Head of Investor Relations









908-821-6922





551-264-6547











Contact Media Relations









Contact IR









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.