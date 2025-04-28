Embecta Corp. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 22, 2025 in New York City

Embecta Corp. will host an Analyst and Investor Day on May 22, 2025, detailing strategic plans and financial outlook.

Embecta Corp., a global diabetes care company with a century-long history in insulin delivery, will host an Analyst and Investor Day on May 22, 2025, in New York City. The event, which will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature presentations from CEO Dev Kurdikar, CFO Jake Elguicze, and other leaders, focusing on the company's strategic initiatives, business overview, financial profile, and long-term goals. Interested participants can register for the webcast and find the agenda on the company's website. A replay and additional materials will be accessible following the event. In-person attendance is invitation-only, and Embecta emphasizes its mission to empower individuals with diabetes through innovation and dedicated personnel worldwide.

Potential Positives

Announcement of an Analyst and Investor Day, indicating the company's commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Presentation of strategic and business overview suggests a proactive approach to value creation and long-term planning.

The event highlights the company's 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, reinforcing its established presence and experience in the diabetes care market.

Opportunity for direct interaction with the leadership team, which may strengthen investor confidence and interest in the company's future initiatives.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the date and time of the Analyst and Investor Day?

The Analyst and Investor Day will be held on May 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where is the Analyst and Investor Day taking place?

The event will take place in New York City.

Who will present at the Analyst and Investor Day?

Dev Kurdikar, Jake Elguicze, and members of the embecta leadership team will present.

How can I register for the event webcast?

You can register for the webcast at embecta Analyst & Investor Day Webcast Registration.

Will the event be available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the webcast and materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website after the event.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MELCHER purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $177,646

MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EMBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

$EMBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $26.0 on 11/27/2024

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, will hold an Analyst and Investor Day on May 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in New York City.





Dev Kurdikar, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jake Elguicze, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by members of the embecta leadership team to present strategic and business overview, including value creation opportunities, the company’s financial profile and its long-term objectives.





To register for the webcast, please go to:



embecta Analyst & Investor Day Webcast Registration



.





Visit



InvestorDay.embecta.com



to view the agenda for the event and watch the live webcast. A replay of the webcast, along with Investor Day materials, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.





In-person attendance is by invitation only.







About embecta







embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe.



embecta.com



or follow our social channels on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



Instagram



.







