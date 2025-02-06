Embecta Corp. declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15, payable on March 14, 2025.

Embecta Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share for its common stock, which will be distributed on March 14, 2025, to stockholders on record as of February 28, 2025. Embecta, a global company dedicated to diabetes care, draws on a century of experience in insulin delivery and aims to empower individuals with diabetes through innovative solutions and partnerships, supported by a workforce of approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. For more details, stakeholders can visit embecta.com or connect via social media platforms.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend indicates the company's strong financial position and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Providing dividends can enhance investor confidence and attract new investors looking for income-generating investments.

The scheduled dividend payment date gives a clear timeline for shareholders to anticipate receiving their returns, reinforcing transparency and reliability.

Embeca's legacy in diabetes care highlights its stability and expertise in a crucial healthcare market, which may bolster investor interest and trust in the company.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of only $0.15 per share may indicate limited financial growth and profitability, potentially disappointing investors looking for higher returns.

Paying a dividend could divert capital away from other critical areas such as research and development, which may hinder long-term innovation and competitiveness in the diabetes care market.

When is the dividend payable to Embecta stockholders?

The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

What is the amount of Embecta's declared quarterly dividend?

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

How can I find more information about Embecta?

For more information, visit embecta.com or follow Embecta on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

What is Embecta's focus as a company?

Embecta is focused on diabetes care and empowering people with innovative insulin delivery solutions.

Who can I contact for media inquiries regarding Embecta?

Media inquiries can be directed to Christian Glazar, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications.

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Contacts:





























Media







Christian Glazar





Sr. Director, Corporate Communications





908-821-6922







Contact Media Relations

















Investors







Pravesh Khandelwal





VP, Head of Investor Relations





551-264-6547







Contact IR









