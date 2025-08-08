Embecta Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Soars 18% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, diabetes management company Embecta Corp. (EMBC), which was spun-off from medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while tightening annual revenue outlook range.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $2.95 per share on revenues between $1.078 billion and $1.085 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.90 per share on revenues between $1.073 billion and $1.090 billion.

On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $1.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock, payable on September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

