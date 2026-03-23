Embecta to Acquire Owen Mumford to Expand Drug-Delivery Portfolio

Embecta Corp. EMBC recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Owen Mumford Holdings Limited, a pioneer in developing advanced drug delivery systems and medical device solutions, making a strategic move to expand beyond its core diabetes franchise and shift toward high-value drug delivery platforms and global growth.

The transaction, valued at up to $199.4 million (£150 million), includes an upfront payment of $133 million (£100 million) and an additional $66.4 million (£50 million) tied to the sales performance of Owen Mumford’s Aidaptus auto-injector platform. Expected to close in third-quarter fiscal 2026, the deal is approved by EMBC’s board and awaits regulatory clearance.

Management expressed strong enthusiasm about the acquisition of Owen Mumford, recognizing its strong track record in innovation, product quality and patient-centered design. The acquisition is expected to drive sustainable revenue growth while advancing Embecta’s transition into a broad-based medical supplies company. This shift will enable the company to offer drug delivery platforms to pharmaceutical partners and better serve patients across multiple chronic care areas, including obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and anaphylaxis.

Likely Trend of EMBC Stock Following the News

Shares of EMBC have lost 2.5% since the announcement on Thursday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 39.1% compared with the industry’s 3.2% decline and the S&P 500’s 1% fall.

In the long run, the acquisition of Owen Mumford is expected to strengthen Embecta’s growth by adding a differentiated drug-delivery platform, including Aidaptus, and expanding its chronic care portfolio. By leveraging Embecta’s global presence in more than 100 countries, the deal creates opportunities to scale Owen Mumford’s products internationally. It also enhances manufacturing efficiencies through combined expertise. The transaction is projected to support revenue growth and deliver increasing returns over time, reinforcing Embecta’s shift toward a broader, high-growth medical supplies and drug-delivery business.

EMBC currently has a market capitalization of $526.47 million.



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More on the Acquisition

The transaction is expected to deliver strategic and financial benefits by introducing a differentiated drug-delivery platform that supports pharmaceutical partners across multiple therapeutic areas, backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio. The standout asset is Aidaptus — Owen Mumford’s auto-injector — which features a patient-centric design and innovative technology. Its single form factor and unified assembly process simplify large-scale manufacturing while reducing production changeovers and supply chain complexity.

The acquisition will broaden EMBC’s chronic care device portfolio and enable the company to leverage its commercial presence in over 100 countries. With 80% of Owen Mumford’s fiscal 2025 revenues generated in the U.K. and the United States, there is significant potential to expand these products globally through Embecta’s established distribution network and commercial infrastructure.

Furthermore, the combination of Owen Mumford’s expertise in device design, molding and assembly with Embecta’s high-volume manufacturing capabilities is expected to drive operational efficiencies and increase production capacity, supporting future growth and product development initiatives.

Embecta expects the deal to contribute to revenue growth starting in fiscal 2027. While it will be initially dilutive to net income, the transaction is projected to deliver high-single-digit returns on invested capital by year four. This aligns with a disciplined capital allocation approach, balancing near-term pressure with long-term value creation.

The decision to finance the deal through its revolving credit facility suggests confidence in cash flow generation while maintaining flexibility to reduce debt over time.

Gavin Jones, managing director of Owen Mumford, said that the company has built a 70-year legacy of delivering innovative solutions with strong long-term growth prospects. By combining its capabilities with Embecta’s portfolio and global commercial reach, the companies are well positioned to accelerate innovation. This partnership is expected to enhance the quality of life for people managing chronic conditions while also unlocking new growth opportunities for customers and employees alike.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the drug delivery devices market is valued at $321.05 billion in fiscal 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% through fiscal 2035.

Factors like the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical device technology, growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and strategic mergers, acquisitions and investments are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Embecta made strong progress on the international brand transition initiative, with major completion expected by the end of fiscal 2026.

The company strengthened the U.S. Medicare segment by securing an additional exclusive Medicare Part D contract and renewing advantaged formulary positioning with the top three Medicare Part D payers.

EMBC completed product design and installed assembly line equipment for market-appropriate pen needles and syringes, currently undergoing manufacturing validation.

It moved over one-third of more than 30 identified B2B generic partnerships into either contract discussions or finalized agreements.

Embecta continued advancing efforts to broaden the availability of right-sized GLP-1 retail packaging tailored for weekly injection therapies.

Embecta Corp. Price

Embecta Corp. price | Embecta Corp. Quote

EMBC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, EMBC has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.4% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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