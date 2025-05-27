$EMBC stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EMBC stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,006,776 of trading volume.

$EMBC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EMBC:

$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F MELCHER has made 2 purchases buying 23,000 shares for an estimated $283,641 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782

$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EMBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

$EMBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $25.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

