$EMBC stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EMBC stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,006,776 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EMBC:
$EMBC Insider Trading Activity
$EMBC insiders have traded $EMBC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID F MELCHER has made 2 purchases buying 23,000 shares for an estimated $283,641 and 0 sales.
- MILTON MAYO MORRIS sold 3,100 shares for an estimated $50,782
$EMBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $EMBC stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,761,491 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,459,010
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,238,911 shares (+167.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,796,115
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 682,039 shares (+160.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,695,997
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 551,477 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,031,331
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 550,000 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,012,500
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 421,230 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,370,682
- UBS GROUP AG removed 417,457 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,322,576
$EMBC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024
$EMBC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $25.0 on 05/23/2025
- Kallum Titchmarsh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024
