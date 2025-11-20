EMBC Q4 Preview: Product Momentum and Strategy Gains to Support Growth?

Embecta Corp. EMBC is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 25, before the market opens.

Here’s a brief review of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors That Might Have Shaped EMBC’s Q4 Performance

During the previous quarter in the United States, the company delivered solid growth, aided by a weaker prior-year comparison, changes in rebate reserves and favorable order timing. That said, the lift from early orders is only temporary and should reverse in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Turning to the International business, sales growth in the previous quarter was driven primarily by Latin America and Asia, benefiting from a favorable comparison to the prior year. However, the growth was partially offset by a year-over-year decline in China. We expect this trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

From the perspective of product segments, pen needles, syringes, safety products, and contract manufacturing all delivered strong growth in the fiscal third quarter, providing a solid boost to the company’s overall revenues. The year-over-year increase in pen needle revenues was largely the result of higher product volumes, as pricing remained essentially unchanged compared to the prior year. In contrast, syringe revenues grew solid, driven mainly by stronger pricing rather than volume. Safety products also delivered growth primarily due to better pricing. We expect these momentums to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter as well.

During the fiscal third quarter, the company achieved several important milestones. It completed the global transition to its own ERP system, shared service operations and distribution infrastructure in India (the last market still operating on legacy BD systems). Embecta also made significant progress on its U.S. and Canada brand transition initiative, which remains on track to be largely finished by the end of fiscal 2025.

Embecta Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Embecta Corp. price-eps-surprise | Embecta Corp. Quote

In addition, EMBC signed multiple contracts and received several purchase orders from pharmaceutical partners to co-package Embecta pen needles with potential generic GLP-1 therapies. It also continued advancing efforts to broaden access to appropriately sized GLP-1 retail packaging designed for weekly injection treatments. We expect these developments to have contributed to the company’s top-line growth in fiscal fourth quarter.

EMBC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Embecta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Medpace Holdings MEDP and Alzamend Neuro ALZN.

BrightSpring Health Services, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, BTSG’s fourth-quarter EPS is expected to surge 54.6% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is expected to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 13.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Alzamend Neuro, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results soon. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 76.9% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.