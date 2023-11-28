Embattled Republican George Santos faces fresh move to oust him from House

Adds details paragraphs 3-7

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic lawmakers Robert Garcia and Dan Goldman on Tuesday moved to force a vote to expel embattled Republican Representative George Santos, who has been engulfed in scandal since his 2022 election and charged with corruption.

The move -- what is known as a "privileged resolution" -- requires a vote on the matter within two legislative days. The motion requires a two-thirds majority in the House, which Republicans control by a narrow 221-213 majority.

Santos' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santos' district, which includes a small slice of New York City and some of its eastern suburbs, is seen as competitive.

The maneuver, which was made as protesters outside the Capitol called for Santos' expulsion accompanied by a 15-foot (4.56 m) balloon bearing the first-term lawmaker's likeness, is the most recent threat to Santos' seat.

Santos survived a vote to oust him on Nov. 1, but on Nov. 16, following a scathing report by the Republican-majority House of Representatives Ethics Committee, its chairman, Michael Guest, filed his own motion to expel Santos.

The House has not yet scheduled a vote on either new motion.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Moira Warbuton; Editing by Scott Malone)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com;))

