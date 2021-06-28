Embattled parent of BMW's China partner names new chairman

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published

Shen Tiedong has been named as chairman of Huachen Group, parent of BMW's China partner Brilliance Auto, according to a Brilliance Auto wechat post on Monday.

Adds background on Huachen Group, joint ventures

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Shen Tiedong has been named as chairman of Huachen Group, parent of BMW's BMWG.DE China partner Brilliance Auto 1114.HK, according to a Brilliance Auto wechat post on Monday.

Huachen is standing on the brink of bankruptcy, defaulting on billions of yuan in debt obligations. Chinese regulators have launched an investigation into possible violations of disclosure laws by the company.

Brilliance makes vehicles with BMW in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang. It also has a joint venture with Renault SARENA.PA.

Yan Bingzhe, Huachen's former chairman, will step down, the post said. It did not offer details of how Huachen plans to repay the debts.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters