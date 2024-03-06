News & Insights

Embattled lender NYCB seeks cash infusion, WSJ reports

March 06, 2024 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by Niket Nishant, Manya Saini, Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Embattled lender New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N is seeking a cash infusion and gauging investor interest in its stock, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Shares of the bank were down 19% in afternoon trading. NYCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

NYCB has been under pressure since it posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss on Jan. 31 due to higher provisions tied to its exposure to the beleaguered commercial real estate (CRE) sector and cut its dividend. It has pledged to reduce its exposure to CRE.

Last week, the bank also disclosed it had identified "material weaknesses" in internal controls tied to its review of loans.

The weaknesses were related to "ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities", but it would not impact its financial results for fiscal 2023, the bank had said.

Internal controls are processes to ensure accuracy and reliability of a company's financial reports.

It also revised its quarterly loss to $2.7 billion, citing a $2.4 billion goodwill impairment, and replaced its CEO.

"We do not see a sale as likely outcome for NYCB," Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote in a note last week after the bank's disclosure. "In our view, NYCB is on its own to figure out how to course correct."

The capital infusion news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

