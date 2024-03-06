Embattled lender NYCB says it has raised more than $1 bln in equity

Adds investors in paragraph 2

March 6 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N said on Wednesday it has raised more than $1 billion in equity.

Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay Capital, Reverence Capital Partners, Citadel Securities and other investors, including members of the company's management made the investment.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.