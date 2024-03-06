News & Insights

NYCB

Embattled lender NYCB says it has raised more than $1 bln in equity

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 06, 2024 — 02:16 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters

March 6 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N said on Wednesday it has raised more than $1 billion in equity.

Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay Capital, Reverence Capital Partners, Citadel Securities and other investors, including members of the company's management made the investment.

