Embattled lender Metro Bank swings to loss in third quarter

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Metro Bank MTRO.L swung to a loss for the third quarter as the troubled lender scrambled to save face after customers began to withdraw billions of pounds following an accounting scandal earlier this year.

The accounting error, disclosed in January, has wiped nearly 90% off the company's share value so far in 2019.

The lender reported an underlying loss before tax of 2.2 million pounds ($2.84 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 15.1 million pounds a year earlier.

That reflected the impact of steps taken to strengthen the bank's balance sheet, including a one-off charge of 2.5 million pounds following a 521 million pound portfolio disposal in July.

Earlier on Wednesday, Metro Bank said its founder Vernon Hill has stepped down as chairman two months earlier than planned.

($1 = 0.7759 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

