Embarrassing Tesla Cybertruck Video Gleans Response From Forest Service, But Was It A Diss?

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is turning heads on and off the roads following its highly anticipated launch last month.

One viral video of the truck stuck in the snow has even grabbed the attention of the U.S. Forest Service.

What To Know: A video of a Tesla Cybertruck stuck spinning its wheels in the snow went viral last week after a Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) F-250 came to its rescue.

The video showed a Cybertruck struggling to climb a snow-covered hillside. The vehicle ultimately had to be pulled back onto the road by a Ford truck. The viral video made the rounds on social media and was even shared by Ford CEO Jim Farley, who emphasized that it was not an advertising stunt.

The U.S. Forest service took the opportunity to suggest a partnership with the Elon Musk-led company and called the event a learning experience.

In a press release issued last week, Stanislaus National Forest supervisor Jason Kuiken said Forest managers are eager to help Tesla build an educational campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public land.

"We feel confident that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users," Kuiken said.

Tesla executives should sit down with Forest Managers across California to develop an educational plan for new Cybertruck owners in order to create a more positive user experience, he suggested.

Many users across social media platforms characterized the press release as an insult and suggested that the Forest Service was "throwing shade" at Austin, Texas-based Tesla and its new futuristic-looking electric truck.

There was a lot of hype around the vehicle launch and Tesla has touted the Cybertruck as being tough with a bulletproof body and low center of gravity, which prevents it from rolling over.

Musk called the Cybertruck Tesla's "best product ever." But when the Cybertruck was unveiled in 2019, one of the windows on the vehicle broke during a demonstration meant to show that the vehicle could withstand incredible force.

And just last month, a video showing the Cybertruck struggling to climb a dirt hill garnered a lot of attention across social platforms.

Still, demand for the Cybertruck is high. Tesla has confirmed that it has over 1 million reservations and the company is expected to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks per year by 2025.

