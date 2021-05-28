EMAX Crypto: 16 Things to Know About EthereumMax and the Mayweather-Paul Boxing Event

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

EthereumMax (CCC:EMAX-USD) is catching the interest of crypto traders on Friday after it was announced it will be connected to the upcoming Mayweather-Paul boxing event.

Here’s everything crypto traders need to know about EMAX and how it’s connected to the match.

EthereumMax is an ERC-20 growth token built on the Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) network.

(CCC: ) network. The token is yield-based and offers a 2% reward to investors with every transaction.

This crypto is still incredibly new, having only been created earlier this month.

There is currently a supply of 2 quadrillion EMAX coins.

The token is able to be used in real-life situations, such as making purchases online.

That’s where the Mayweather-Paul boxing event comes into play.

EthereumMax is the exclusive crypto for purchasing tickets to the match online.

The goal here is to use events like this to set up EMAX with long-term sustainability.

The event will see Floyd Mayweather taking on Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event.

This will have the two celebrities duking it out at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The event will take place on June 6 and will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Viewers will be able to watch the event online at the fight website.

Tickets to view the event cost $49.99 and went on sale Wednesday.

This fight isn’t going to be the typical outing.

Floyd Mayweather is a seasoned boxer who’s undefeated.

In the case of Logan Paul, he only has a 0-1 record.

EMAX is up 19028.9% over a 24-hour period on Friday.

