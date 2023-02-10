US Markets
RKT

EMA's safety committee starts review of cold medicines

Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

February 10, 2023 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee said on Friday it has started a review of decongestant medicines for cold and flu that contain the ingredient pseudoephedrine following safety concerns.

The EMA said the review was due to reports of conditions affecting blood vessels in the brain in some patients who took pseudoephedrine-containing medicines.

Pseudoephedrine is a drug that is used alone or in combination with other medicines to treat a blocked nose due to cold, flu or allergy.

Makers of pseudoephedrine-containing drugs include Reckitt Benckiser RKT.L, McNeil Products Ltd and Organon & Co OGN.N.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKT
OGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.