Emancipation Management Cuts Stake in Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

Fintel reports that Emancipation Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 385.71% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Williams Industrial Services Group is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 385.71% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05.

The projected annual revenue for Williams Industrial Services Group is $285MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.11.

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Industrial Services Group. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WLMS is 0.2467%, an increase of 3.6613%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 11,351K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 6,461,332 shares representing 24.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,408,606 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLMS by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 1,885,277 shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864,611 shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLMS by 16.29% over the last quarter.

PVFIX - Pinnacle Value Fund holds 699,569 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644,569 shares, representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLMS by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Wittenberg Investment Management holds 542,437 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523,670 shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLMS by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366,258 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381,626 shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLMS by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Williams Industrial Services Group Background Information

Williams Industrial Services Group Background Information

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams' mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

