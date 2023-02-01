Emancipation Management Cuts Stake in Sono-Tek (SOTK)

Fintel reports that Emancipation Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.63MM shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK). This represents 42.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6.65MM shares and 42.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sono-Tek is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sono-Tek is $18MM, an increase of 7.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.06, a decrease of 14.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sono-Tek. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SOTK is 0.0163%, an increase of 1.1415%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.57% to 1,092K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Modera Wealth Management holds 195,543 shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,600 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 136,272 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196 shares, representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOTK by 11,043.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 94,569 shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,250 shares, representing an increase of 64.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOTK by 183.69% over the last quarter.

ARS Investment Partners holds 68,064 shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,500 shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTK by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Sono-Tek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions. Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.