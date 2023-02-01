Emancipation Management Cuts Stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)

Fintel reports that Emancipation Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1.19MM shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in North European Oil Royalty Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NRT is 0.0309%, an increase of 15.8072%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.69% to 405K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Washington Trust Advisors holds 53,432 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fruth Investment Management holds 34,700 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRT by 22.77% over the last quarter.

Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 27,999 shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Navellier & Associates holds 21,872 shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,190 shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRT by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 19,815 shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,504 shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRT by 3.99% over the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Declares $0.46 Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust said on July 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $15.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.43%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 34.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Background Information

North European Oil Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) was organized in 1975 as the successor entity to North European Oil Corporation and North European Oil Company. The Trust is administered by five Trustees, one of whom is designated the Managing Trustee, and the Managing Director. The purpose of the Trust is to collect, hold and verify royalties paid into the Trust by the operating companies, German subsidiaries of the Exxon Mobil Corporation and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

