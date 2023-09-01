Emami (NSE:EMAMILTD) Price Target Increased by 10.69% to 540.33

The average one-year price target for Emami (NSE:EMAMILTD) has been revised to 540.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.69% from the prior estimate of 488.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 454.50 to a high of 693.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from the latest reported closing price of 514.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emami. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMAMILTD is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 18,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GTDDX - INVESCO Developing Markets Fund holds 3,355K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMAMILTD by 20.81% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,978K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,742K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMAMILTD by 13.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,959K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASIAX - INVESCO Asia Pacific Growth Fund holds 1,137K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMAMILTD by 19.05% over the last quarter.

