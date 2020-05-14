Emagin Q1 Loss Narrows; Sees Higher Product Revenue In Q2

(RTTNews) - eMagin Corp. (EMAN) reported that its net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.37 million or $0.03 per share compared to a loss of $1.44 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year period. Net loss for the prior year period reflected a $0.8 million non-cash gain related to the decrease in fair value of a warrant liability.

Operating loss for the first quarter was $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $2.2 million in the prior year period.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.73 million, an increase of $0.6 million from revenues of $6.11 million reported in the prior year period.

The company expects second quarter product revenue to be higher than that experienced in the first quarter of 2020.

