EMagin Posts Wider Net Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - OLED microdisplay maker eMagin Corp. (EMAN) reported Thursday a second-quarter net loss of $1.44 million or $0.02 per share, wider than $0.28 million or $0.00 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter were $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to $7.16 million from $6.28 million in the same quarter last year.

Total backlog of open orders was $14.3 million on strong bookings.

